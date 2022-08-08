Gary Player Shares Memorabilia News: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gary Player has accused his son of attempting to sell his memorabilia without permission.

The retired golfer released a statement on Twitter claiming his son, Marc, put some of his collectibles up for auction behind Player's back.

“I would like to draw the public’s attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc," the statement read on Twitter. "These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale – whether by auction or otherwise."

This isn't the first family saga to unfold. Two years ago, the nine-time majors champion received a $5 million settlement and the rights to his name and likeness from Gary Player Group, a company owned by Marc.

Gary Player has now called out his son for again trying to illicitly profit off his name.