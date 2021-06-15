Earlier Tuesday morning, a report emerged suggesting Bryson DeChambeau turned down a chance to be paired with Brooks Koepka in the U.S. Open.

The two have a budding rivalry that has been making headlines over the past few months. The latest report, though, is untrue, according to a comment from DeChambeau’s agent.

“The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing with Brooks Koepka,” said DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, via ESPN’s Bob Harig. “Bryson is fully focused on defending the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this week.”

While fans will never know if the pairing was a real possibility, Gary Woodland is doing his best to keep the dream alive. The former U.S. Open champion says he wished the USGA grouped him with Brooks and Bryson.

Woodland told reporters the energy in the group would have been great. He then offered a line that quickly went viral.

“I would have instigated and tried to start fights,” Woodland told reporters while laughing.

DeChambeau play alongside reigning U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. The three will tee off at 4:14 p.m. ET this Thursday.

Koepka, meanwhile, will tee it up with 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa and 2017 PGA winner Justin Thomas for the first two rounds.