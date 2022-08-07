Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon.

The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery.

Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress.

"Hitting serves into a wall -> progress," she wrote.

Tennis fans are encouraged.

"Nice work, Genie! You’ve got this," one fan wrote.

"Let’s go genie ! US Open next or Aussie Open?!!!!!" another fan wondered.

"I like the training, old school!" another fan admitted.

Hopefully we'll see Genie back on the court soon.