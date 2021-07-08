George W. Bush Reveals Golf Score On 75th Birthday

During the pandemic when most sports were put on hold, golf became one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

It’s still one of the most popular games to play and doesn’t discriminate between young and old. That was one full display this weekend when former President George W. Bush took to the course.

To celebrate his birthday, President Bush decided to spend some time on the course. He performed well, shooting a 74 – one stroke shy of his age.

“Feeling good on my 75th birthday,” he said in a post on Instagram. “Thanks for all the well wishes. And thanks to (par-69) Cape Arundel Golf Club for giving me a chance to finally shoot my age – with a stroke to spare.”

That’s a great round of golf for George W. Bush, who is an avid golfer according to Fox News.

“Bush was named the 2021 recipient of the Ambassador of the Golf Award last October,” Fox News said in its report. “Cape Arundel Golf Club is located in Kennebunkport, Maine where Bush and his family members hosted the annual 2021 Bush golf classic, which raised funds for Gary’s House, a hospitality home, in Portland.”

We can all dream of shooting in the 70’s – especially in our 70’s.