It’s been a pretty rough day at Medalist Golf Course for Tom Brady. But he had one huge shot on the seventh hole that temporarily silenced all of his golf-related doubters.

On the seventh hole, Brady hit the hole from a whopping 150 yards out. The great shot earned praise from Patrick Mahomes, Shane Lowry and many others.

But of course the strongest praise of all game from Brady’s wife Gisele. She took to Twitter after the great shot and virtually roared delight at her husband’s incredible feat.

“Yeaaaaaaaa!!!” Gisele wrote. “Let’s go !”

The Match has been a bit of a rough day overall for Brady. Despite going all square after the first hole, Brady and Phil Mickelson quickly fell several strokes behind rivals Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Brady has been one of the biggest culprits in that rough start due to several wild shots. His tee shot on the fourth hole was about as bad as a shot can possibly be.

In fairness to Brady, he doesn’t spend anywhere near as much time on the golf course during the summer, fall and winter as the other three participants do.

But even if he and Mickelson end the day on a loss, he’ll have that incredible 150-yard shot on his highlight reel forever.

Given a few more years to refine his game, Brady could become a force on the golf course.