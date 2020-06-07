Golf.com’s Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy Question Is Getting Roasted

Golf.com got a whole lot more than it bargained for following a late night tweet comparing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

“Peak Tiger vs. Peak Rory. Who do you think was the better golfer?” the tweet read. The article linked cited Data Golf’s new “All-Time Ranking,” which compares the best golfers of the last two decades at their peak level.

According to the data, Woods’ peak tops the list. This isn’t surprising; most golf fans agree that Woods is one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the sport.

McIlroy’s peak is seventh-best, which is nothing to laugh at. However, it’s not close to where Tiger’s was, which is why the Golf.com tweet has been widely panned.

Peak Tiger vs. Peak Rory. Who do you think was the better golfer? https://t.co/vqQuRmQlzP pic.twitter.com/sFb7O3CZJn — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 7, 2020

Reading the article, it seems like the tweet was only meant as a ‘hook’ to get people to click, as opposed to an actual question soliciting answers from readers. Nevertheless, it didn’t prevent Golf.com from getting skewered.

To be fair, the website embraced the backlash and even injected some humor into the situation in a follow-up tweet, asking for “a mulligan.”

The best news about all of this is that professional golf is getting close to returning. This coming weekend will be the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, featuring some of the most prominent golfers in the sport.

The event marks the official restart of the 2019-20 PGA Tour. The first major championship will be the PGA Championship on August 9.