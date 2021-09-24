Golf Fans Are Furious With The Ryder Cup Coverage Today

On Friday afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau had a 417-yard drive on the part-5 fifth hole. Unfortunately, though, not everyone was able to see his incredible drive.

For some reason, NBC’s Golf Channel didn’t show DeChambeau’s drive until long after the fifth hole was completed. As you’d expect, there were plenty of angry golf fans who voiced their frustration with the network’s Ryder Cup coverage on Twitter.

“Only 16 golfers on the course and the biggest name in the sport right now hits 417 yard-drive down the middle…the crowd goes nuts…and the broadcast doesn’t show it,” Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest tweeted. “Absolutely ridiculous.”

Only 16 golfers on the course and the biggest name in the sport right now hits 417 yard-drive down the middle…the crowd goes nuts…and the broadcast doesn't show it. Absolutely ridiculous. — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 24, 2021

“I’m not one to complain about TV coverage, but Bryson DeChambeau just hit a 417 yard drive on 5, and Golf Channel hasn’t shown it yet,” TJ Eckert of KTUL News said. “Showed the line. Talked about how ridiculous it was. Didn’t show the shot. How does that happen?”

I’m not one to complain about TV coverage, but Bryson DeChambeau just hit a 417 yard drive on 5, and Golf Channel hasn’t shown it yet. Showed the line. Talked about how ridiculous it was. Didn’t show the shot. How does that happen? #RyderCup — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) September 24, 2021

Some fans were worried the 43rd Ryder Cup would end before they actually witnessed DeChambeau’s drive.

“I’ve been waiting nearly 2 years to watch Bryson DeChambeau hit the tee shot at No. 5 at Whistling Straits and Golf Channel doesn’t show it,” Roy Lang III said. “That’s a huge swing and a miss.”

I've been waiting nearly 2 years to watch Bryson DeChambeau hit the tee shot at No. 5 at Whistling Straits and Golf Channel doesn't show it. That's a huge swing and a miss. — Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) September 24, 2021

It’s safe to say that golf fans are pretty upset they didn’t get to witness DeChambeau’s drive as soon as possible.

Luckily, golf fans can watch DeChambeau’s monster drive right here. It was an absolute beauty from one of the sport’s most entertaining players.