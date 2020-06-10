Golf Fans Are Speculating About Tiger Woods’ Yacht Location

This weekend many of the biggest names in golf will be back on the big stage at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course.

Names like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth will be on the course in the first tournament back from the PGA Tour’s hiatus. The biggest name in golf, however, will not be there.

Tiger Woods decided not to play at Colonial, which takes away from some of the allure of the tournament this weekend. Woods’ last time on the course – at least publicly – came when he and Peyton Manning took down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match.”

While Woods won’t be on the course this weekend, speculation about his next appearance is running rampant. Recently, reporters have been tracking the movement of Tiger’s yacht.

According to Golf.com, Tiger’s yacht, Privacy, left Palm Beach on Tuesday and landed at St. Simons Island. That leaves him just two hours South of next weekend’s RBC Heritage event at Harbor Town.

Is Tiger just taking a pitstop on his way to his next event?

The RBC Heritage’s tournament director, Steve Wilmot, told , “Sorry to say we have not heard one way or another if he is planning to play.”

Tiger’s agent did not respond to a request for comment from GOLF.com.

Fans hope the recent movement from Tiger’s yacht is a sign that he’ll be back on the course soon. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.