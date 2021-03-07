Golf Fans Not Happy With Latest Bryson DeChambeau Ruling

It wouldn’t be a full Bryson DeChambeau round without some mammoth drives and a questionable rules official decision or two.

Well, we’ve certainly had the mammoth drives, as DeChambeau once again went over the water and close to the green on a par five. And now we’ve had the questionable rules official decision.

DeChambeau was allowed to take a drop out of relief on the back nine of his final round on Sunday evening. The rules official determined – after being approached by Bryson – that a sprinkler head was in the line.

Golf fans are…skeptical.

“I’ve never seen someone make use of the rules official as much as Bryson. Apparently it’s legal to line your ball up after taking relief from a green-side sprinkler head,” one fan tweeted.

“Bryson asking for relief from a sprinkler head that isn’t even close to in his way is such a hideous look for him. Just speaks volumes of his lack of character and adds to the many reasons why he is one of the most hated players on the PGA Tour,” another fan added.

“The official makes the call, but that sprinkler was not in Bryson’s line or stance, and relief ought not to have been granted,” another fan wrote.

Bryson saying the sprinkler in front of him to the left is in his line of play, then playing his putt wayyy out right 🤯🤯🤯 — Stephen Hennessey (@S_HennesseyGD) March 7, 2021

DeChambeau is currently -11 for the tournament, one up on Lee Westwood, who trails at -10.

The final round of The Arnold Palmer Invitational is airing on NBC.