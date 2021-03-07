The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf Fans Not Happy With Latest Bryson DeChambeau Ruling

Bryson DeChambeau in the second round of The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts to his lie on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a full Bryson DeChambeau round without some mammoth drives and a questionable rules official decision or two.

Well, we’ve certainly had the mammoth drives, as DeChambeau once again went over the water and close to the green on a par five. And now we’ve had the questionable rules official decision.

DeChambeau was allowed to take a drop out of relief on the back nine of his final round on Sunday evening. The rules official determined – after being approached by Bryson – that a sprinkler head was in the line.

Golf fans are…skeptical.

“I’ve never seen someone make use of the rules official as much as Bryson. Apparently it’s legal to line your ball up after taking relief from a green-side sprinkler head,” one fan tweeted.

Bryson asking for relief from a sprinkler head that isn’t even close to in his way is such a hideous look for him. Just speaks volumes of his lack of character and adds to the many reasons why he is one of the most hated players on the PGA Tour,” another fan added.

The official makes the call, but that sprinkler was not in Bryson’s line or stance, and relief ought not to have been granted,” another fan wrote.

DeChambeau is currently -11 for the tournament, one up on Lee Westwood, who trails at -10.

The final round of The Arnold Palmer Invitational is airing on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.