Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not.

The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.

If fans are looking to just stream the entire first round of the U.S. Open without having to change channels, they can do so on Peacock.

However, it appears Peacock's coverage of the U.S. Open has left more fans frustrated than satisfied.

"Peacocks coverage of the us open is making me not want to watch it," one fan tweeted. "How does the PGA continue to drop the ball ??? Cover every major like the masters, it’s really simple."

"Is anyone else getting a really crappy streaming experience from Peacock," another fan wrote. "Watching the US open? Super choppy…I watch Peacock all the time but this is the first time I have streamed anything and it is just not good."

"Wait there are commercials on the Peacock US Open coverage? I thought the point of paying a subscription was to avoid commercials," a third fan said.

Unfortunately for golf fans who are frustrated with this format, it'll stay this way for the second round as well.

Matthew NeSmith and Collin Morikawa are currently at the top of the leaderboard at 3-under par.