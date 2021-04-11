Golf Fans React To Hideki Matsuyama’s Win At The Masters

Twenty-nine-year-old Hideki Matsuyama made history today by claiming victory at The Masters, becoming the first male golfer from Japan to win a major.

Matsuyama got off to a great start in the first round, recording an eagle and two birdies to go minus-3. He picked up a little bit of ground by going minus-1 in the second round to head into the weekend at minus-4 overall.

But he really picked up steam on Saturday, blowing the opposition out of the water with a minus-7 performance that included an eagle and five birdies to take a four-stroke, minus-11 lead into the final round.

Will Zalatoris seemed like he’d catch Matsuyama with back-to-back birdies to start his final round, cutting Matsuyama’s lead to two. But Zalatoris lost steam on the back nine to finish minus-9.

Matsuyama similarly lost steam on the back nine, suffering four bogeys. But he ultimately held on to win by a single stroke.

It was a historic win for Matsuyama, and just about every outlet recognized the accomplishment of becoming the first male Japanese golfer to win a major. For a golf-loving nation with an estimated 9.3 million golfers, it has to be a prideful moment for him:

One could see the emotion and relief at the end of Hideki Matsuyama’s #Masters win- so impressive how he handled the pressure…and expectations of his own, and his country. — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) April 11, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters, becoming the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship https://t.co/hR2DejcvXH — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 11, 2021

History made!! Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters and becomes Japan’s first men’s major champion. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/L91AWSif3U — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 11, 2021

The win at Augusta was Hideki Matsuyama’s first PGA win since 2017. It also ended a three-year run without a top-10 finish in any of the majors.

After that strong performance at Augusta, Matsuyama will undoubtedly be among the betting favorites at the PGA Championship next month.

Congratulations, Hideki!