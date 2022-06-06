Golf Fans React To Paige Spiranac's Blunt Message

Paige Spiranac is not buying the public explanations from golfers leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

On Twitter this afternoon, Spiranac took aim at those saying they had golf-related reasons for making the jump. In reality, it is all about the money the Saudi-backed outfit is throwing at players.

"These elaborate statements are annoying," Spiranac said. "No one going to the LIV tour actually cares about the progression of the game. I wish they just said 'because it’s a s--t ton of money.'”

Spiranac's tweet has generated plenty of feedback. Not surprisingly, many golf fans agree with what she had to say here.

We can't really argue with Spiranac's logic. In professional sports, it is often all about the money, and LIV Golf is burning through it right now at an astounding rate.

Dustin Johnson (reported $125 million) and Phil Mickelson (reported approximately $200 million) didn't turn down the massive payday. Tiger Woods reportedly did, even though he was offered a contract in the "high nine digits" according to Greg Norman.

The inaugural LIV Golf event will take place this weekend in London. Forty-eight golfers are scheduled to compete.