Golf Fans React To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Paige Spiranac has millions of followers across her social media platforms, so it's not surprising to hear that she gets some unwanted direct messages from time to time.

This week, Spiranac had a brutally honest admission on her feelings on those DMs.

"My face when men actually believe I would reach out on a private fan account to ask them for a relationship and an iTunes gift card on google hangouts," wrote Paige, who shared a viral photo of Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Tour event.

Well played, Paige.

"Come on Paige! Don’t crush the hopes and dreams of those lonely gentlemen who are all too happy to willfully ignore the absurdity of it all and pony up gift cards to maintain this fantasy!" one fan tweeted.

"It’s all fun and games until they start threatening and harassing you because they think you’ve scammed them out of thousands of dollars," Paige responded.

