Golf Fans React To Paige Spiranac's Viral Driving Video

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Few things on a golf course are more fun than attempting to hit a "Happy Gilmore" type of shot off the tee.

Anyone who's played golf can admit that they've tried it once or twice.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her technique this week.

"What is your favorite golf movie? Love Happy Gilmore but Tin Cup is my favorite," she wrote.

Golf fans appreciated the video, but debated the best golf movie in the comment section.

"#caddyshack - you’re a much better Lacey Underall than Happy Gilmore," one fan tweeted.

"The greatest game ever played is the best to me!" another fan admitted.

"No love for Bagger Vance?!" one fan added.

"I have to admit that when I tried the Happy Gilmore swing, I was surprised at how straight my shot was!" another fan added.

What's your pick for the best golf movie of all-time?