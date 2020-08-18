Golf Fans React To Tiger Woods’ Son Winning Junior Tournament

Like father, like son. Over the weekend, Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, won a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Florida.

Being the son of a golf legend like Tiger probably comes with an unfair amount of pressure, but clearly Charlie knows how to handle himself on the golf course. He left the rest of field in the dust this past weekend, winning the event by five strokes.

Charlie finished the event shooting 3-under 33 through nine holes. It was a clean card for the 11-year-old prodigy, who had three birdies and zero bogeys.

Although it’s not usual for sports fans to hype up an 11-year-old athlete, there is an exception when it comes to a legendary athlete’s son. That’s why golf fans are buzzing over Charlie winning last weekend’s event.

Charlie Woods > Bronny Jr https://t.co/F61NpD4iDk — Barney Buckets (@thereal_barnes) August 17, 2020

Tiger commented on his son’s recent passion for golf last month.

“He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions,” Tiger told GOLFTV. “I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

It sounds like Tiger is just enjoying watching his son develop a love for the game.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see another member of the Woods family dominating major championships in the future.