Golf Fans Loving Jordan Spieth’s Play Heading Into The Masters

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It’s been over three and half years since Jordan Spieth found his name at the top of the leaderboard at the end of a PGA Tour event on Sunday. After the final round at the Valero Texas Open this weekend, that drought is finally over.

Spieth walked away with a win at the last tune-up tournament before The Masters in San Antonio. The 27-year-old shot a 6-under, 66 to hold off a late round charge from Charley Hoffman, picking up his 12th PGA Tour victory.

The win also marked a breakthrough for Spieth, who hadn’t won a tournament since the 2017 Open Championship. At one point considered to be the brightest young player in golf, the three-time major champ has had significant growing pains over the last three years.

“There were a lot of times I wasn’t sure if I’d be here [in the winner’s circle],” Spieth said after locking up the win. “I never doubted in myself to get back to where I wanted to go. When you lose confidence, a lot of times it’s hard to see the positive going forward. … It’s a team effort, and I’ve been blessed to work with the best in the world at everything they do. This is a monumental win for me. It’s one I’ve certainly thought about for a long time.”

But, Spieth finally shed the monkey from his back and did so at exactly the right time. With The Masters at Augusta National getting underway on Thursday, the 27-year-old will be one of the favorites to walk away with the green jacket.

The Masters holds a special place in the story of Jordan Spieth. As a 21-year-old in 2015, the Texas native raced away from the field to earn his first green jacket and just his third PGA Tour win.

If he can carry momentum from this week’s win to Augusta National next weekend, Spieth will be in perfect position for his fourth major championship.


