Golf Fans Loving Jordan Spieth’s Play Heading Into The Masters

It’s been over three and half years since Jordan Spieth found his name at the top of the leaderboard at the end of a PGA Tour event on Sunday. After the final round at the Valero Texas Open this weekend, that drought is finally over.

Spieth walked away with a win at the last tune-up tournament before The Masters in San Antonio. The 27-year-old shot a 6-under, 66 to hold off a late round charge from Charley Hoffman, picking up his 12th PGA Tour victory.

The win also marked a breakthrough for Spieth, who hadn’t won a tournament since the 2017 Open Championship. At one point considered to be the brightest young player in golf, the three-time major champ has had significant growing pains over the last three years.

“There were a lot of times I wasn’t sure if I’d be here [in the winner’s circle],” Spieth said after locking up the win. “I never doubted in myself to get back to where I wanted to go. When you lose confidence, a lot of times it’s hard to see the positive going forward. … It’s a team effort, and I’ve been blessed to work with the best in the world at everything they do. This is a monumental win for me. It’s one I’ve certainly thought about for a long time.”

But, Spieth finally shed the monkey from his back and did so at exactly the right time. With The Masters at Augusta National getting underway on Thursday, the 27-year-old will be one of the favorites to walk away with the green jacket.

Jordan Spieth wins the Valero Texas Open for his first victory since 2017! Friendly reminder that the Masters starts on Thursday 👀 pic.twitter.com/BIGoBqjLoW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2021

Golf Twitter when Jordan Spieth finally wins again. pic.twitter.com/WgYTxpcSJ1 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 4, 2021

If you didn’t bet Jordan Spieth to win the Masters at 60/1 a few months ago, don’t worry. You should still be able to get him at even-money by the time the first round starts. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 4, 2021

Spieth winning is good for golf. Glad he’s back — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 4, 2021

Jordan Spieth is so good he only needs a swing that doesn’t get him trouble .. then his short game ,putting & killer instinct just flows right out of him.. — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) April 4, 2021

Even with his 3+ year drought, a win today for Jordan Spieth would make him just the 5th player in the last 30 years with 12 PGA Tour wins before age 28 – joining Woods, McIlroy, Mickelson and Thomas. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 4, 2021

We’re headed to #TheMasters week and Jordan Spieth is the most consistent player in golf. Imagine hearing that 3 months ago. — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 4, 2021

The Masters holds a special place in the story of Jordan Spieth. As a 21-year-old in 2015, the Texas native raced away from the field to earn his first green jacket and just his third PGA Tour win.

If he can carry momentum from this week’s win to Augusta National next weekend, Spieth will be in perfect position for his fourth major championship.