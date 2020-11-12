Fans Are Freaking Out About Tiger Woods’ Start At The Masters

Tiger Woods has a long way to go if he wants to successfully defend his title at Augusta National, but the 15-time major champion is off to an incredible start this afternoon.

The opening round of The Masters was delayed this Thursday morning due to lighting and rain in the area. Judging off the past few holes, Woods was not fazed by the delay.

Woods began his day on the back nine, settling for par through the first three holes on Thursday. Once he made it to the 13th hole, the legendary golfer started heating up.

He actually had a chance for eagle on the 13th hole, but Woods went with a smart approach and took the two-putt birdie. There was a chance he’d make it back-to-back birdies on the 14th hole, however, his birdie attempt was just a tad short.

So, how would Tiger respond after missing out on a second birdie? Let’s just say that he put on a show the following two holes with birdies at the 15th and 16th. He nearly made an ace on the 16th hole, as his first shot was truly gorgeous.

Here’s the shot from Tiger at the 16th hole:

Unfortunately there aren’t fans in attendance at Augusta National due to COVID-19. They would’ve went crazy if they witnessed that shot from Tiger in person.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tiger can stay toward the top of the leaderboard this afternoon.

Coverage of The Masters is now available on ESPN.