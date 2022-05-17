Golf Fans Not Happy With PGA Championship Beer Prices

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: A general view of the tenth hole flagstick during a practice round prior to the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Fans attending the PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills Country Club better be ready to pay a steep price for a beer.

A can of Michelob Ultra will cost $18 at this week's major championship. A can of Stellar Artois, meanwhile, will cost $19.

It's worth noting each beer can contains 25 ounces of fluid.

That being said, golf fans aren't exactly loving the price they'll have to pay for a beer this week at Southern Hills.

"These beer prices are getting out of hand," one fan said.

"Sounds like everyone should just tailgate the event," another fan wrote.

Not everyone is upset about these prices. That's because they'll get to watch some of the best golfers in the world compete at a beautiful course in the middle of May.

“Well, it’s only for one day,” Samantha Ripken of Oklahoma City said, via Golfweek. “And I get to eat my salad watching Tiger Woods.”

This year's PGA Championship will take place from May 19-22.