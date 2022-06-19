Golf Fans Were Furious With U.S. Open Television Coverage

It's safe to say that golf fans were not very happy with the television coverage of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

NBC and Peacock have the coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open this weekend.

Fans on social media weren't happy with the number of commercial breaks.

"In a day that has been one of the largest middle fingers to golf fans in an era filled with them, they just went three shots between commercial breaks in the final hour of coverage. They're not even a little bit sorry about this," No Laying Up tweeted.

Many fans were in agreement.

"Wtf do we gotta do here??" one fan wondered.

"And came back from commercial to a long video montages," one fan added.

"They are who we thought they were," another fan added.

Hopefully things go better on Sunday afternoon.

Coverage of the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is currently airing on NBC.