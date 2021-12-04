Golf Insider Shares Encouraging Update On Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods made a stunning announcement about his golf future in an interview with Golf Digest earlier this week. He may have sold himself short.

In the interview, Woods revealed that he’ll never be the same golfer he once was, but plans to continue competing as much as he can.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said during a Zoom interview with Koyack, via Golf Digest. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

However, Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest shared an encouraging update on the legendary golfer on Saturday afternoon.

Tiger Woods reportedly got back out on driving range on Friday as he continues to attempt a comeback.

A little birdie told me Tiger hit balls yet again yesterday. Whether he's trying to ramp up for PNC or simply keep progressing, who knows. But the man feels good enough to hit balls multiple times per week, at least. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) December 4, 2021

Sure, Tiger Woods may not ever be 100 percent again. He seems to have come to grasp with that reality. But it’s worth acknowledging how often Woods has been out practicing, especially this week.

He clearly wants to keep competing, even in a limited capacity.

Let’s hope Woods can get back in action at some point in 2022.