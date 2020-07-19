Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Had COVID-19

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus admitted during this afternoon’s broadcast of The Memorial Tournament that he and his wife both had COVID-19.

Nicklaus and his wife Barbara, who are both 80 years old, tested positive for coronavirus in March. He had mild symptoms, while she was asymptomatic.

Since their diagnosis, Nicklaus and his wife have taken time to raise money for PPE for frontline workers.

Thankfully, neither of them had a particularly bad bout with the virus, even if their entire ordeal lasted a little longer than a month.

Jack Nicklaus says on CBS that he & wife Barbara both had coronavirus in March. She was asymptomatic but Jack had a sore throat and cough, adding it didn’t last long. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) July 19, 2020

Unbelievable job by Jim clearing the way to let @jacknicklaus tell his & Barbara’s story in contracting COVID-19. It lasted a little over a month and his gratitude for “being some of the lucky ones” and for those on the front lines treating patients is special. @CBSSports — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) July 19, 2020

This weekend, Nicklaus is hosting his annual Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. The “Golden Bear” has hosted the event since the 1970s.

The final round of the tournament was supposed to be completed today, but storms in the area led to a suspension of play this afternoon. Play will either be continued this evening if the weather clears or will get pushed back to Monday.

At the time of the stoppage, Jon Rahm was leading the field by a comfortable five strokes at -13 for the weekend. Ryan Palmer was in second place at -8.