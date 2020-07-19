The Spun

Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Had COVID-19

A closeup of Jack Nicklaus.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus admitted during this afternoon’s broadcast of The Memorial Tournament that he and his wife both had COVID-19.

Nicklaus and his wife Barbara, who are both 80 years old, tested positive for coronavirus in March. He had mild symptoms, while she was asymptomatic.

Since their diagnosis, Nicklaus and his wife have taken time to raise money for PPE for frontline workers.

Thankfully, neither of them had a particularly bad bout with the virus, even if their entire ordeal lasted a little longer than a month.

 

This weekend, Nicklaus is hosting his annual Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. The “Golden Bear” has hosted the event since the 1970s.

The final round of the tournament was supposed to be completed today, but storms in the area led to a suspension of play this afternoon. Play will either be continued this evening if the weather clears or will get pushed back to Monday.

At the time of the stoppage, Jon Rahm was leading the field by a comfortable five strokes at -13 for the weekend. Ryan Palmer was in second place at -8.


