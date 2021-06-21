Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Massive Collapse

For a while on Sunday, it looked like Bryson DeChambeau was about to win his second U.S. Open in a row.

Through the front nine in the final round at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau was at -2 for the day, -5 for the tournament and in first place. Then, everything fell apart.

The defending champion shot a mind-bending 44 on the back nine, eight strokes over par. He finished the event at +3, nine strokes behind the likely winner Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau bogeyed 11 and 12 before double-bogeying 13. After three straight pars, he melted down on No. 17, registering a quadruple-bogey 8.

As DeChambeau’s collapse unfolded, the reaction poured in on Twitter.

Exactly 2 1/2 hours ago, Bryson was leading the US Open with 9 holes to play. He’s now 8 strokes off the lead. I mean, not trying to be over dramatic, but that’s one of the worst collapses I can recall, no? — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) June 20, 2021

let’s talk about bryson being a co-leader then shooting a BACK NINE 44 — kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) June 20, 2021

After Bryson's implosion…Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have played in the same major 17 times. Brooks has finished higher than Bryson in 15 of those. — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 20, 2021

A live stream of Brooks watching what Bryson is doing right now would get me to pay extra for Peacock. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 20, 2021

bryson drew a golf club. give him the trophy pic.twitter.com/tL1Euf2xl8 — Matthew Wiley (@wiley77) June 20, 2021

Bryson’s caddie, Tim, should have tried turning him off and rebooting him after 13. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 21, 2021

More like Bryson DeShambles. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 20, 2021

Serious question: Is this golf's worst tank since Jean van de Velde at the '99 British Open? Gotta be in the conversation. https://t.co/hOJBXFtUnC — Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) June 20, 2021

DeChambeau is one of the most polarizing players on the PGA Tour, so it’s safe to say there were a lot of people who were not shedding tears over him imploding.

On the flip side, a round like this sort of makes DeChambeau more relatable to the average golfer. Who hasn’t seen their great round blow up on the back nine at least once?

Just 27 years old, DeChambeau will be back in this situation again. At least he knows that when that happens, he can’t have a worse showing than he did today.