Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Massive Collapse

For a while on Sunday, it looked like Bryson DeChambeau was about to win his second U.S. Open in a row.

Through the front nine in the final round at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau was at -2 for the day, -5 for the tournament and in first place. Then, everything fell apart.

The defending champion shot a mind-bending 44 on the back nine, eight strokes over par. He finished the event at +3, nine strokes behind the likely winner Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau bogeyed 11 and 12 before double-bogeying 13. After three straight pars, he melted down on No. 17, registering a quadruple-bogey 8.

As DeChambeau’s collapse unfolded, the reaction poured in on Twitter.

DeChambeau is one of the most polarizing players on the PGA Tour, so it’s safe to say there were a lot of people who were not shedding tears over him imploding.

On the flip side, a round like this sort of makes DeChambeau more relatable to the average golfer. Who hasn’t seen their great round blow up on the back nine at least once?

Just 27 years old, DeChambeau will be back in this situation again. At least he knows that when that happens, he can’t have a worse showing than he did today.


