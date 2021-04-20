The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour’s New Bonus Pool

Bryson DeChambeau in the second round of The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Some of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour are about to get paid–and it may not have anything to do with how they actually play on the course.

According to a report from Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, the PGA Tour has created a bonus pool designed to compensate the players that most drive fan engagement and interaction on social media. Players who could benefit the most from the initiative include Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods.

“A PGA Tour spokesperson confirmed to Golfweek that the Player Impact Program began January 1 to “recognize and reward players who positively move the needle,” Lynch wrote. “At the end of the year, a pool of $40 million will be distributed among 10 players, with the player deemed most valuable receiving $8 million.”

The rankings used to determine who receives these bonuses will be based off a golfer’s “Impact Score,” a number calculated using six metrics that include position on the season-ending FedEx Cup points list, Q-rating, Nielsen Brand Exposure rating and Google popularity.

As you might imagine, this news has drawn considerable reaction from the golf community, with some supporting the concept and others unfavorably comparing it to the new “Super League” that has the soccer world in an uproar.

c

However you feel about this bonus system, it is clear that we’re about to enter a period in golf where a player’s brand will be of the utmost importance.

It should be interesting to see what golfers do to cultivate their personal brands moving forward.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.