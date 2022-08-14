Golf World Celebrating Will Zalatoris' 1st PGA Tour Win

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After several near misses, Will Zalatoris is finally a winner on the PGA Tour.

Zalatoris outlasted Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff, burying a bogey putt to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship by one stroke on Sunday evening.

Zalatoris and Straka both finished 15-under for the weekend before the playoff. After heartbreaking playoff losses at the PGA Championship and Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, Zalatoris emerged victorious this time around.

With the win, the 25-year-old moved into first place in the FedEx Cup standings, putting himself firmly in the mix for the $18 million grand prize.

The golf world seems to genuinely be happy for Zalatoris, a tremendously talented up-and-coming star who just needed to get that first W under his belt.

Fresh off his big win, Zalatoris will compete in the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware next weekend.

He and his fellow FedEx Cup competitors will then wrap up the PGA Tour season at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta August 25-28.