Look: Golf World Concerned Over Tiger Woods' Appearance

Less than 24 hours ago, Tiger Woods announced that he will not compete in the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis. On Tuesday morning, the 15-time major champion opened up about his health.

Woods revealed that his foot injury stems from his rehab process. Unfortunately, it's significant enough to affect his mobility.

"I can play, I just can't walk," Woods said, via Dan Rapoport.

Rapoport pointed out that Woods looked "uncomfortable" while sitting down for his press conference Tuesday.

Golf fans are understandably concerned about Woods' upcoming schedule.

Woods has said that he'll compete in The Match and the PNC Championship in December.

"You can’t look me in the eyes and tell me this man can complete three tournaments in three weeks," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Why does Tiger always look like he hasn’t slept in a week?"

If golf fans have learned anything over the years, it's to never count out Woods.

That being said, Woods will have significant hurdles to overcome if he's going to compete at a high level next month.