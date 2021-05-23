Golf World Excited For Phil Mickelson’s Final Round Today

With just 18 holes to go, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson has found himself at the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Mickelson’s improbable run this weekend at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort has been the talk of the golf world. Through 54 holes, “Lefty” is seven-under par, one stroke ahead of four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.

Mickelson’s play at the PGA Championship comes in the midst of a 2021 season that’s seen him struggle to keep pace with the tour’s best players. He’s missed six cuts since last September and hasn’t finished in the top-20 in any of the 15 events he’s entered. His highest finish came at the 2021 Masters where he finished 21st.

However, all of those past results have been forgotten this weekend as Mickelson enters the final round with a chance to make history. At the age of 50, a victory at Kiawah would make him the oldest major champion winner of all-time. The current record is held by Julius Boros who won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years, four months and 18 days old.

As the early groups tee off, the golf world is patiently waiting to see Mickelson get his round underway.

If Lefty closes the #PGAChampionship … Champions pre-COVID: Patrick Mahomes: 24

Kawhi Leonard: 27

Collin Morikawa: 23 COVID Champions: Tom Brady: 43

LeBron James: 35

Phil Mickelson: 50 — Kyle Soppe (@KyleSoppeESPN) May 23, 2021

Today, @PhilMickelson tries to become the oldest golfer to win a major. As of today, Julius Boros is the oldest golfer to win a major – he was 48 years, four months, 18 days old during the 1968 PGA Championship. Mickelson turns 51 on June 16. pic.twitter.com/WZ8nE932Zr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2021

Obviously @PhilMickelson rejuvenated great playing is due to his winning 2 out of 3 @ChampionsTour events last year. All credit to the old dogs for rebuilding his confidence. 🤣 — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) May 23, 2021

Let’s get those 👍🏼s in the comments if you are ready to rock today! — Phil Mickelson’s Thumb (@phils_thumb) May 23, 2021

Even Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among those pulling for Mickelson on Sunday.

“He’s so committed and such a great athlete, it’s a pleasure to see him compete,” Brady wrote in a text message to the Los Angeles Times. “His love of the game is inspiring for us all, and he is always looking for ways to improve mentally, physically and emotionally! Just great to watch.”

Phil Mickelson (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-6) will tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line. Final round coverage will air on CBS.