Golf World Excited To Watch Tiger, Charlie Woods

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods surprised golf fans everywhere when he announced that he would be playing in his first event since his car crash earlier this year. The 15-time major champion made the reveal even more special when he shared that he’d be playing alongside his son, Charlie.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted Wednesday. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Tiger and Charlie will be in action at the PNC Championship when the 36-hole event begins Dec. 18 in Orlando. It will mark the first time that Woods has played competitively since his Feb. 23 car crash that left him with severe injuries in his right leg.

The last time that Woods played in an organized event was actually the 2020 PNC Championship. He played alongside Charlie, who was 11 years old at the time, and the father-son duo finished seventh.

Last year’s appearance for the Woods pairing sparked a number of memorable moments. Both Tiger and Charlie had strikingly similar swings and mannerisms throughout the weekend, leading to more than one viral video emerging from the event.

With the father-son duo set to be back in action once again in just over a week, the golf world bubbled with excitement.

Woods hasn’t been as revealing with his future on the PGA Tour, explaining that he wants to return, but is unsure exactly when that will be. Even if he does make a comeback, the 45-year-old doesn’t plan on playing on the Tour full-time again.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said during a Zoom interview late last month with Golf Digest. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

While he continues to build back up to PGA Tour-level golf, Tiger and his son will take the course for an event that will surely be emotional next weekend.