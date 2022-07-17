Golf World Is Feeling For Rory McIlroy On Sunday

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines upa putt on the first hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Until the back nine on Sunday, it truly looked like Rory McIlroy was going to end his eight-year major drought.

Then, Cameron Smith caught fire, stringing together five consecutive birdies on his way to a final found 64. Meanwhile, McIlroy was unable to bury any birdie putts, consistently missing by inches.

In the end, Smith wound up winning The Open, shooting 20-under for the weekend. McIlroy came in third, finishing 17-under, with Cameron Young in between at 19-under.

"It didn't feel like I did many things wrong, but the putter just sort of went cold on me there," McIlroy told NBC after the round.

As Smith prepared to hoist the Claret Jug, the sports world expressed sympathy for McIlroy, who has repeatedly come painfully close to winning another big tournament without actually doing it.

Since he last won a major at The Open in 2014, McIlroy has posted nine top-five finishes, including three this year alone.

Still, victory has eluded him. You have to feel for the guy at this point, even if he remains one of the best golfers in the world and continues to bring in sizable amounts of prize money.