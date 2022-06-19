Golf World Is Heartbroken For Will Zalatoris On Sunday

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on from the eighth tee during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The U.S. Open just concluded, with Will Zalatoris once again coming achingly close to his first major victory.

After losing the PGA Championship to Justin Thomas in a playoff last month, Zalatoris tied for second this weekend, one shot behind winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.

On the final hole, Zalatoris had a chance at a birdie putt to force a playoff, and wound up missing by mere inches.

The golf world couldn't help but feel for Zalatoris after that brutally close finish this afternoon.

The 25-year-old Zalatoris has now played nine major tournaments and has finished in the top 10 six times. He also has three second-place finishes.

One has to figure the San Francisco native is going to break through eventually, but until he does, Zalatoris will only have these heartbreakers to his name.

He'll look to take home the trophy at the final major of 2022, The Open, next month at St. Andrew's.