Golf World Is Praying For Legendary Course On Sunday

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 01: Richard Mansell of England plays an approach shot to the 18th green on Day Three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 01, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Jan Kruger/Getty Images

A legendary golf course in Scotland is under serious water this weekend.

Major flooding is happening in northeast Scotland this weekend and Carnoustie, which has hosted The Open Championship, is under water.

Video of the golf course flooding has gone viral on social media this weekend.

"Wow. Don’t like seeing this. Carnoustie is under water," one fan tweeted out.

The golf world is praying for those affected and the course on Sunday afternoon.

"Like to see Poulter run one over this burn and through a bunker……" one fan wrote.

"Nah bruh I can’t watch this it actually makes me physically ill. I’m crying I think," one fan added.

"Awful. I was just there in June," one fan added on social media.

"Are there any island greens?" another fan wondered.

"Carnoustie got heavy rain over the weekend and now is almost entirely under water. Really hate to see an amazing place like this get hit so bad," one fan added.

Hopefully the damage doesn't end up being too significant.