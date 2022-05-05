Golf World Paid Tribute To Rory McIlroy This Week

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after chipping in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's been a big week for four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who is set to defend his Wells Fargo Championship title in Maryland this week.

Wednesday was McIlroy's 33rd birthday and he spent it preparing for the PGA Tour event he's won three times. Today begins the defense of his title as he prepares for the PGA Championship two weeks from today.

McIlroy has been getting Happy Birthday wishes from some of the biggest names in golf this week. Just about every golfer and golfing outlet has wished him luck in Maryland.

Since going pro in 2007, Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a career that most golfers can only dream of. His four major wins are among 32 professional wins he's enjoyed over the past 15 years.

But the majors are where he's consistently been among the top competitors on a regular basis. Since 2014 he has more top 10 finishes (17) than times cut (six).

McIlroy is fresh off a second-place finish at the Masters - the one major that has eluded him thus far. He will undoubtedly be among the betting favorites in Tulsa for the PGA Championship later this month.

McIlroy has six career top 10 finishes at the PGA Championship. He's missed the cut only once in his career.

Suffice it to say, it wouldn't be a bad bet to pick McIlroy with the momentum he has. We'll see if he builds on that momentum at the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend.

Happy Birthday, Rory!