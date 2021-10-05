Golf World Reacts To Bryson vs. Brooks Match News

The rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau proved to be one of the most entertaining aspects of the 2021 PGA Tour season. Golf fans desperately hoped that the two Americans would get paired together at last month’s Ryder Cup, but missed out on seeing the two golfers play alongside on another in the United States’ dominant victory.

Although Koepka and DeChambeau weren’t teammates at the Ryder Cup, they will be competing against one another in late November. In this instance, they’ll actually be going head-to-head.

According to a report from Dylan Dethier of Golf.com, Koepka and DeChambeau will play against one another in the latest edition of “The Match.” The two major championship winners will play in the first head-to-head meeting in “The Match” since Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson faced off in 2018.

Here are some of the additional details of the upcoming head-to-head between Koepka and DeChambeau, via Golf.com:

The Nov. 26 meeting will be the first one-on-one matchup since the original edition, which pitted Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson the day after Thanksgiving in 2018. This time around, DeChambeau and Koepka will play a 12-hole match, settling their feud on the course. Both players will be mic’d up and Turner broadcasters Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson will be on the call. The Match V will be the first that won’t include Mickelson as a competitor, though he is expected to still be involved in some capacity.

Given the entertainment value that the rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeau delivered throughout the 2021 season, fans were overwhelmingly excited for their post-Thanksgiving match.

A handful of fans did question the timing of Dethier’s report after Koepka and DeChambeau seemed to have moved past their beef at the Ryder Cup a few weeks ago. Some even wondered if their entire feud was made up to set the stage for their upcoming match, which is surely to be profitable for both players.

However, Golf Digest’s Dan Rapoport dismissed that notion by confirming that there was some real ill-will between Koepka and DeChambeau, at least at one point.

“People will see this as evidence the feud was all for $$. No sir. There is (or was) genuine dislike there, at least in one direction. Then they realized, we can monetize this. Two things can be true at once,” Rapoport tweeted Tuesday.

Whatever their relationship might be now, Koepka and DeChambeau playing in a one-on-one match will still be must-watch television when the time comes.