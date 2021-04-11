The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Hideki Matsuyama’s Performance

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks to the 18th greenAUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks to the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s Masters Sunday at Augusta National, meaning a new champion will be crowned and awarded the highly coveted green jacket. At this point, with a four-shot lead, the tournament is Hideki Matsuyama’s to lose.

The 29-year-old, Japanese native carded a round of 65 on Saturday, taking over the lead by four shots heading into the final round. Will Zalatoris, Xander Schuaffele, Justin Rose and Marc Leishman form the chase pack at -7 that will try to run down the leader on Sunday.

Matsuyama proved to be the best golfer on the course on Saturday, especially following a weather delay of 1 hour and 18 minutes. While the rest of the field struggled to adapt to Augusta National’s new conditions, the 25th-ranked player in the world thrived.

Matsuyama rattled off four birdies and an eagle on the back-nine in the third round to take the lead after the rain delay. He went into the clubhouse up four strokes and with plenty of momentum for the final round.

He also got plenty of attention for his impressive play from golf fans on social media.

The round of 65 built off of Matsuyama’s four-under start to the tournament on Thursday and Friday. History says that the 29-year-old has a firm grasp on this year’s Masters, but anything can happen on Sunday at Augusta National.

Besides the group of four golfers that are four shots back of the lead, a handful of other players lurk within striking distance. ESPN’s golf analysts think that any player with six shots might be able to win, allowing Corey Connors and Jordan Spieth to be included in the conversation.

Matsuyama has finished in the top-15 at The Masters on four separate occasions but hasn’t broken through at any of the four major championships. If he can just hold on for 18 more holes, he’ll walk away on Sunday with the green jacket and his first PGA Tour win in over three years.


