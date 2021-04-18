Golf World Reacts To Stewart Cink’s Win On Sunday

Just a week after The Masters, some of the world’s best golfers headed to Hilton Head, South Carolina to play in the RBC Heritage. However, it was an unlikely name that finished the weekend at the top of the leaderboard.

Stewart Cink walked away victorious on Sunday evening, capturing his second PGA Tour win of the 2021 season. The 47-year finished at 19-under-par, four shots better than the runner-ups, Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo. The win marked Cink’s third at the RBC Heritage with his previous two victories coming in 2000 and 2004.

Cink powered his way to the win with back-to-back rounds of 63 on Thursday and Friday. By the time the weekend rolled around, the 2009 Open Champion only needed to play controlled golf to wrap up the victory. On Saturday, he shot a 69 before finishing out the tournament with a one-under 70 on Sunday.

Obviously Cink’s accomplishment is special, considering he’s playing some of the best golf of his career at age 47. Prior to his win last September at the Safeway Open, he hadn’t won since he beat Tom Watson in a playoff at the 2009 Open Championship.

But, for Cink, both of his recent wins have been meaningful in another way. His 23-year-old son, Reagan, carried his bag and caddied for him in both victories.

Is there a better story in golf this year than Stewart Cink winning again with his son on the bag? — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) April 18, 2021

It’s official: Stewart Cink is your 2021 @RBC_Heritage champion! He wins the plaid jacket with a one-under 70 on the final day to shoot -19 for the tournament. Cink is a three-time champ: 2000, 2004, 2021. — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) April 18, 2021

Um…… this is a special moment on the @PGATOUR really really cool and happy for the whole fam @stewartcink #RBCHeritage pic.twitter.com/pqFvGjifaj — Dave Ross (@drosssports) April 18, 2021

"Good stuff, Dad!" 47-year-old Stewart Cink — with his son Reagan on the bag — is a two-time PGA Tour winner this year. What an incredible career renaissance. pic.twitter.com/nneaMQfLID — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 18, 2021

With his win at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head on Sunday, Cink joins Bryson DeChambeau as the only two golfers to have multiple wins on the PGA Tour during the 2021 season.