Golf World Reacts To Team USA Winning The Ryder Cup

For the first time since 2016 and only the third time in the last two decades, the Ryder Cup will reside in the hands of the United States.

Team USA closed out a dominant win on Sunday at Whistling Straits with a series of impressive victories in singles match play. Collin Morikawa picked up the final half-point that the United States needed by drawing with Viktor Hovland to take back the Ryder Cup from Europe.

The U.S. had already positioned themselves well before Sunday with strong performances in the first two days of the event. The Americans only needed 3.5 points to take back the Cup this afternoon and delivered with ease.

After Rory McIlroy tried to kickstart the European comeback with a win over Xander Schauffele in the opening match on Sunday, the United States strung together multiple victories in a row. Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau all won their singles matches, setting the table for Morikawa to close out the team victory.

The U.S. Team has taken back the Ryder Cup. 🏆🇺🇸 A dominant showing at Whistling Straits. pic.twitter.com/GveZ5ZHx6w — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2021

With the half point guaranteed, the United States clinches the 43rd #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/jbMy5f7uxM — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

U.S. captain Steve Stricker calls his a new era for USA golf.

He said Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau wanted to play together, highlighting how his team had come together over the past few weeks for the #RyderCup — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 26, 2021

Well that was fun… Team USA wins the #RyderCup at Whistling Straits! 🏆 Lots of doubt and lots of chatter, but the good guys were better on paper AND on grass this week. 😉🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/nziynOhGjw — Samantha Marks (@SamanthaSMarks) September 26, 2021

It’s official. All-time performance this week. Best Ryder Cup team ever. pic.twitter.com/z4fP0DPPUi — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 26, 2021

The win marks the first time the United States have won since 2016. The Americans have only walked away with the Ryder Cup on two other occasions over the last two decades, both on home soil.

Team USA came into the week as the favorites, with a handful of team members ranked inside the top 10 in the World Golf Rankings, but a win was no sure thing. The way in which the victory came about was equally as stunning.

Although a handful of matches have yet to be decided, the United States is on pace for a historic victory. Since the U.S. and Europe started to play in the event in 1979, no team has ever scored more than 19 points in the event. With a few matches remaining, the Americans were on pace to reach that mark

Given that the Ryder Cup was delayed a year due to COVID-19, Sunday feels like a long time coming for the United States. This year’s team will undoubtedly be remembered as one of best groups the event has ever seen.

[Ryder Cup USA]