The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Team USA Winning The Ryder Cup

Collin Morikawa celebrates after clinching the Ryder Cup victory for Team USA.KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States celebrates on the 17th green after going 1up to guarantee the half point needed for the United States to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2016 and only the third time in the last two decades, the Ryder Cup will reside in the hands of the United States.

Team USA closed out a dominant win on Sunday at Whistling Straits with a series of impressive victories in singles match play. Collin Morikawa picked up the final half-point that the United States needed by drawing with Viktor Hovland to take back the Ryder Cup from Europe.

The U.S. had already positioned themselves well before Sunday with strong performances in the first two days of the event. The Americans only needed 3.5 points to take back the Cup this afternoon and delivered with ease.

After Rory McIlroy tried to kickstart the European comeback with a win over Xander Schauffele in the opening match on Sunday, the United States strung together multiple victories in a row. Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau all won their singles matches, setting the table for Morikawa to close out the team victory.

The win marks the first time the United States have won since 2016. The Americans have only walked away with the Ryder Cup on two other occasions over the last two decades, both on home soil.

Team USA came into the week as the favorites, with a handful of team members ranked inside the top 10 in the World Golf Rankings, but a win was no sure thing. The way in which the victory came about was equally as stunning.

Although a handful of matches have yet to be decided, the United States is on pace for a historic victory. Since the U.S. and Europe started to play in the event in 1979, no team has ever scored more than 19 points in the event. With a few matches remaining, the Americans were on pace to reach that mark

Given that the Ryder Cup was delayed a year due to COVID-19, Sunday feels like a long time coming for the United States. This year’s team will undoubtedly be remembered as one of best groups the event has ever seen.

[Ryder Cup USA]

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.