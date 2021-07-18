The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s 2nd Major Win

Collin Morikawa in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States smiles in celebration after making his final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The future is bright for golfer Collin Morikawa–and the present isn’t looking too drab either.

The 24-year-old Morikawa just won the 2021 Open Championship, holding off Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Louis Ooshuizen to capture his second career major. It’s actually Morikawa’s second major in the last calendar year after he won the 2020 PGA Championship last August.

Few, if any, players are as smooth and consistent as Morikawa has been early on in his career. The 2021 Champion Golfer of the Year, he seems destined to win several more majors in the coming years.

If it hadn’t before, the golf world has now fully embraced Morikawa as a budding star.

As special as this weekend’s win at Royal St. George’s was for Morikawa, he doesn’t have much time to celebrate. He’ll be heading to Tokyo in a few days to compete in the Olympics.

Adding an Olympic gold to his trophy case would only increase Morikawa’s status as one of the world’s premier golfers.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.