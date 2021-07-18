Golf World Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s 2nd Major Win

The future is bright for golfer Collin Morikawa–and the present isn’t looking too drab either.

The 24-year-old Morikawa just won the 2021 Open Championship, holding off Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Louis Ooshuizen to capture his second career major. It’s actually Morikawa’s second major in the last calendar year after he won the 2020 PGA Championship last August.

Few, if any, players are as smooth and consistent as Morikawa has been early on in his career. The 2021 Champion Golfer of the Year, he seems destined to win several more majors in the coming years.

If it hadn’t before, the golf world has now fully embraced Morikawa as a budding star.

A dream debut 👏 Congratulations, Collin Morikawa, Champion Golfer of the Year 🏆 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/x1TfIPewYI — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Collin Morikawa went bogey-free in the final round of both of his major wins. He is the only player in the last 25 years to win multiple majors with bogey-free final rounds. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 18, 2021

Players with two major victories before turning 25 since 1934: • Collin Morikawa

• Jordan Spieth

• Rory McIlroy

• Tiger Woods

• Seve Ballesteros

• Jack Nicklaus pic.twitter.com/xyAjM8phpu — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 18, 2021

🗣🗣🗣He’s JUST getting started Huge congrats to @collin_morikawa on winning his 2nd Major. Here’s what he said after his 1st major win last year, dude is SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/lMsFFAW2Fr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 18, 2021

WHAT A PERFORMANCE! @collin_morikawa wins @TheOpen!! He is now a 2-time major champion and has 5 wins on the @PGATOUR overall. He is the first player EVER to win 2 different majors in his first attempt….oh and he's just 24 years old. 😲#GoBears | #ProBears pic.twitter.com/BJkatcN0UP — Cal Men's Golf (@CalMensGolf) July 18, 2021

Collin Morikawa now joins Tiger Woods as only the second player to win both the Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning 25 years old, per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/FazmoxhOdV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2021

Collin Morikawa! I think we all know he’s going to win so many more majors — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 18, 2021

As special as this weekend’s win at Royal St. George’s was for Morikawa, he doesn’t have much time to celebrate. He’ll be heading to Tokyo in a few days to compete in the Olympics.

Adding an Olympic gold to his trophy case would only increase Morikawa’s status as one of the world’s premier golfers.