The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Impressive Showing

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

One of the biggest stories on the PGA Tour this season has been Jordan Spieth seemingly finding his game again after some well-publicized struggles.

Spieth won the Valero Texas Open in April, his first PGA Tour win in almost four years. He then posted a top-five finish at The Masters and a top-10 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Heading into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge today, Spieth is at -15 for the weekend. He holds a one stroke lead over Jason Kokrak.

If Spieth holds on and wins the event, it will be his second victory at the Charles Schwab, almost five years to the day after he earned his first. There’s also the added story line of Speith, a Dallas native, potentially winning at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this weekend.

Not surprisingly, there’s a major buzz around the 27-year-old as he prepares to tee off in his final round.

Spieth will get things going at 2:45 p.m. ET this afternoon.

You can watch the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS and The Golf Channel.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.