Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Impressive Showing

One of the biggest stories on the PGA Tour this season has been Jordan Spieth seemingly finding his game again after some well-publicized struggles.

Spieth won the Valero Texas Open in April, his first PGA Tour win in almost four years. He then posted a top-five finish at The Masters and a top-10 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Heading into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge today, Spieth is at -15 for the weekend. He holds a one stroke lead over Jason Kokrak.

If Spieth holds on and wins the event, it will be his second victory at the Charles Schwab, almost five years to the day after he earned his first. There’s also the added story line of Speith, a Dallas native, potentially winning at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this weekend.

Not surprisingly, there’s a major buzz around the 27-year-old as he prepares to tee off in his final round.

🚨 Less than an hour until Jordan Spieth tees off for Round 4 of the #schwabchallenge. LFG FOLKS! 🚨 — Spieth Tracker (@Spieth_Tracker) May 30, 2021

Jordan Spieth and Jason Kokrak head to the 1st tee box at 7:45pm! 🕰️ 🏌️‍♂️ Spieth has been playing superb golf and looks a solid bet to win the tournament. But will he finish the round with the lowest score? Bet Here | https://t.co/tBeB0Ehjgv#Golf #PGA #CharlesSchwabChallenge pic.twitter.com/TeQhaC1zUd — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) May 30, 2021

Gorgeous day to be a sports fan in DFW…@JordanSpieth tees off @ 1:45 in his backyard with a one stroke lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge. @TCU_Baseball battles KState for the Big12 title crown @ 5:00@dallasmavs look to take a 3-1 series lead against the Clips @ 8:30 — Robbie Fuelling (@RobbieFuelling) May 30, 2021

Through 54 holes, @JordanSpieth leads in SG: Putting (+7.518). 👀 It’s the third best total of his career in that stat through three rounds. pic.twitter.com/zdwnRuxm90 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2021

Jordan Spieth has had the most 54 hole leads on Tour last 10 years with 20. He's won 9 of the last 19.🏆 50/50 pretty much! Can he close the deal for another BIG WIN in his home state of Texas?🏌️‍♂️ And another win at Colonial CC? ⛳ pic.twitter.com/OTnp0WDAZE — Plus EV Sports (@PlusEVSports1) May 30, 2021

Spieth will get things going at 2:45 p.m. ET this afternoon.

You can watch the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS and The Golf Channel.