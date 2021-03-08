Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac’s Bold Rules Suggestion

Is golf in need of a rules change? Paige Spiranac believes so after watching the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

On the final hole of the tournament, Lee Westwood smoked his drive down the fairway. Unfortunately, that drive rolled right into a divot, making his approach shot into the No. 18 green tougher than it should have been.

Westwood ended up making a par on the hole, finishing one stroke back of the champion, Bryson DeChambeau.

For anyone asking “what do you define a divot is in the middle of the fairway” this is a divot in the middle of the fairway and you should get free relief from it pic.twitter.com/0uPCwhPCUH — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) March 7, 2021

Spiranac took to Twitter immediately following the drive with a suggestion.

“YOU SHOULD GET FREE DROPS FROM DIVOTS IN THE FAIRWAY,” she tweeted.

Most golf fans seem to be on board with the suggestion, though there are some who believe it would cause longer rounds and more interactions with officials.

“Couldn’t agree more. I always take the free drop when I play. You should never be punished for a good shot,” she tweeted.

“Just make all fairways lift clean and place at all times. Golf is about hitting it in the fairway. Every time you do that you should have a clean ball and good lie. Just like the green,” another fan added.

Some, though, have issues with it.

We will agree to disagree. IMO golf is not a game of perfect and that’s what I love about! — terry reilly (@treillyPGA) March 7, 2021

Nope. BTW please define what a divot is so we can follow this “rule.” Almost The whole fairway is an old divot at various stages of restoration. — andrew langan (@andrewlangan1) March 7, 2021

What do you think – should the PGA Tour change the rule?