Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Terrible First Round

A closeup of Phil Mickelson.PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the second tee during the second round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has had plenty of memorable rounds at major tournaments during his distinguished career. Today was not one of them.

Mickelson shot an 80 today at Royal St. George’s, his worst-ever opening round score at The Open. Right now, Lefty is tied for dead last in the tournament at 10-over, 16 shots behind the leader, Louis Oosthuizen.

At least he was consistent, shooting a 40 on both the front and back nine. Hey, we’re trying to be positive.

In the two months since he won the PGA Championship at age 51, Mickelson has played poorly, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and failing to break the top 60 at the U.S. Open, Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

It goes without saying his weekend in Sandwich is off to a horrific start.

Mickelson is almost guaranteed to miss the cut at The Open, but even so, he’s going to want to turn in a strong performance tomorrow. Anything to get the taste of +10 out of his mouth.

Mickelson will tee off at 4:47 a.m. ET tomorrow for the second round.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.