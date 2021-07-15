Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Terrible First Round

Phil Mickelson has had plenty of memorable rounds at major tournaments during his distinguished career. Today was not one of them.

Mickelson shot an 80 today at Royal St. George’s, his worst-ever opening round score at The Open. Right now, Lefty is tied for dead last in the tournament at 10-over, 16 shots behind the leader, Louis Oosthuizen.

At least he was consistent, shooting a 40 on both the front and back nine. Hey, we’re trying to be positive.

In the two months since he won the PGA Championship at age 51, Mickelson has played poorly, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and failing to break the top 60 at the U.S. Open, Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

It goes without saying his weekend in Sandwich is off to a horrific start.

Phil Mickelson records a 10-over 80 in the first round of The Open Championship, failing to break 80 in the opening round of a PGA TOUR event for the third time in his career and first since 2003.#TheOpen — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 15, 2021

The highest opening round score at The Open of Phil Mickelson's career. pic.twitter.com/GjzJUbCD0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2021

🗓️ 23rd May 2021: Phil Mickelson wins the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest major champion in history. 🗓️ 15th July 2021: Phil Mickelson sits bottom of The Open Championship after a +10 first round. Here's a friendly reminder that golf is hard. pic.twitter.com/Iqzyh3udW4 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) July 15, 2021

This will be the worst position following any round of Phil Mickelson's major championship career. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 15, 2021

Mickelson joins A-Rod, Bonds, Canseco and Soriano in the 40-40 Club — Scottie Scheffler stan (@AndyGlockner) July 15, 2021

Mickelson shoots 80 in the opening round of The Open — which only highlights just how incredible it was for him to win the PGA Championship — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 15, 2021

Mickelson is almost guaranteed to miss the cut at The Open, but even so, he’s going to want to turn in a strong performance tomorrow. Anything to get the taste of +10 out of his mouth.

Mickelson will tee off at 4:47 a.m. ET tomorrow for the second round.