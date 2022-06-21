Golf World Reacts To 2023 PGA Tour Schedule News

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour is reportedly unveiling a lucrative fall series in 2023.

According to Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport, the PGA Tour informed players of eight limited-field, no-cut events for the top-50 finishers in the prior year's FedEx Cup standings. Each competition will reward a $20 million purse.

These changes appear to be in direct response to the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka joining the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Bob Williams of SportsBusiness said the Tour "is basically copying" the new league with these new showcases.

While it's a significant development, not everyone is convinced that this addition will solve the PGA Tour's growing problem. One fan also wondered how they conveniently "found all this money so quickly and suddenly."

Many Twitter users paid special attention to the timing. With these new events occurring in the fall, they will likely get overshadowed during football season.

These new events appear to be less about ratings and accolades and more about providing PGA Tour golfers with more financial incentive. Perhaps it will motivate some to stick around rather than chasing LIV Golf's money.