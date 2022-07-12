Golf World Reacts To Adorable Paige Spiranac Photo

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac shared an adorable photo of an interaction she had with two young fans this weekend.

The former professional golfer turned sports media star met two young fans at the ACC celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

"Met these adorable girls at the ACC Championship yesterday. Their grandfather was with my group today and said they were so excited to see a girl golfer out there and now they want to play! Was a really cool moment," she wrote.

Well done, Paige.

"That’s really cool @PaigeSpiranac I’m sure it makes you feel amazing to see young girls looking up to you and wanting to try something just because they saw you do it," one fan wrote.

"Paige inspiring the next generation!! So awesome," one fan added.

"You are awesome Paige . Such a wonderful person with a huge heart. #1 fan," another fan added.

It's truly great to see.