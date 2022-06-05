Golf World Reacts To Billy Horschel's Win On Sunday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Billy Horschel of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel captured his first tournament victory of 2022 on Sunday, winning the Memorial Tournament by four strokes.

Horschel entered today with a five-shot lead after shooting a bogey-free 65 on Saturday. He shot par this afternoon and held off Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann and others to earn his seventh career win on the PGA Tour.

This is also Horschel's third win in the last 15 months. He previously won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2021 and the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour last September.

The Florida native has been receiving plenty of praise from golf Twitter after winning Jack Nicklaus' tourney today.

Now that he has picked up his first win of the year, the next step for Horschel will be to improve his game at majors.

The 35-year-old finished 43rd at the Masters in April and 68th at the PGA Championship last month. He'll look for a better result at the U.S. Open in two weeks.