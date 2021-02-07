Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka’s Big Win On Sunday

The Spun

Most of the hype this weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open surrounded Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, but it was Brooks Koepka who finished at the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka knew he was going to need a strong performance this Sunday to win the event, especially since Spieth and Schauffele played so well on Saturday afternoon. Well, he certainly delivered by shooting six-under par in the final round.

What made this win so sweet for Koepka is the fact that he caught fire on the back end to steal the win. After posting birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to tie the lead at 17-under, the two-time PGA champion had a miraculous eagle on the 17th hole.

It’s unclear if Koepka was just trying to get close to the hole for a tap-in or birdie or if he was making a real run at an eagle, but nonetheless the result is exactly what he needed.

Here’s the eagle that gave Koepka sole possession of the leaderboard:

Koepka didn’t look back after that eagle, finishing off his round with a tap-in par to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

As you’d expect, the golf world is happy to see Koepka on top of his game yet again.

Koepka has a reputation for only playing well in majors. That narrative was debunked this afternoon, that’s for sure.

Perhaps this win will lead to a monster 2021 season for Koepka on the PGA Tour.


