Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka’s Big Win On Sunday

Most of the hype this weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open surrounded Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, but it was Brooks Koepka who finished at the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka knew he was going to need a strong performance this Sunday to win the event, especially since Spieth and Schauffele played so well on Saturday afternoon. Well, he certainly delivered by shooting six-under par in the final round.

What made this win so sweet for Koepka is the fact that he caught fire on the back end to steal the win. After posting birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to tie the lead at 17-under, the two-time PGA champion had a miraculous eagle on the 17th hole.

It’s unclear if Koepka was just trying to get close to the hole for a tap-in or birdie or if he was making a real run at an eagle, but nonetheless the result is exactly what he needed.

Here’s the eagle that gave Koepka sole possession of the leaderboard:

Brooks Koepka hitting the eagle on 17 to take a two-shot lead 👀 (Via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/uHkz26rXJb — Stadium (@Stadium) February 7, 2021

Koepka didn’t look back after that eagle, finishing off his round with a tap-in par to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

As you’d expect, the golf world is happy to see Koepka on top of his game yet again.

Oh yeah Brooks Koepka, the guy who was the best player in the world by a significant margin for like 3 years, still exists. — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker19) February 7, 2021

No major, no problem. Straight off three missed cuts to start the year, Brooks Koepka wins the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the second time. Pretty solid golf Sunday with DJ-Brooks as the winners. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) February 7, 2021

Koepka has a reputation for only playing well in majors. That narrative was debunked this afternoon, that’s for sure.

Perhaps this win will lead to a monster 2021 season for Koepka on the PGA Tour.