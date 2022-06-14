Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Comments Tuesday

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Brooks Koepka of the United States waves to the crowd after a birdie on the first hole during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 13, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka is tired of answering questions about the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

On Tuesday, the four-time major champion chastised media members for diverting attention from this week's U.S. Open.

"I don't understand," Koepka said, per Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. "I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks."

Plenty of golf fans applauded Koepka's comments, as they'd rather focus on the upcoming event at The Country Club rather than the new golf league.

However, others rolled their eyes at Koepka blaming reporters for doing their job and asking questions about a major development.

Koepka has motivation not to bad-mouth anyone who chose to take money from the Saudi Arabia-backed organization. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, finished 33rd in LIV Golf's inaugural event last week.

While Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, he's struggling this year. The 32-year-old missed the cut at The Players Championship and The Masters before tying for 55th at last month's PGA Championship.

He'll try to avoid all distractions, LIV Golf and otherwise, to bounce back starting Thursday.