In fewer than 48 hours, the world’s best golfers will take to the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship.

One of the names to watch this week is two-time PGA Champion Brooks Koepka. After undergoing knee surgery before the Masters, Koepka hasn’t been able to showcase the best of his game over the past few months.

However, he’ll be back at it this week attempting to win his fifth major tournament. He’ll be doing so with a new look.

Earlier Tuesday, Koepka spoke with reporters for a few minutes and that gave a glimpse of his new facial hair. After going with the clean-shaven look for most tournaments, he appears to be sporting a goatee.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

Bryson will definitely have a goatee by the end of the week https://t.co/l29jrPHrV0 pic.twitter.com/Ix7UB3P9Mq — Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) May 18, 2021

During his time speaking with reporters, Koepka was asked if playing at the Masters set him back due to the knee injury.

“No, it didn’t set me back. I was fine,” Koepka said. “Just for my own satisfaction, I wanted to play. I was determined to do it. That was the goal all along. In was able to do it. Obviously, I didn’t play the way I wanted to. It’s not fun when you can’t do the thing you know you’re capable of, but just to be out there, it was mentally satisfying just to — nobody knows what I went through for four weeks, three and half, whatever, four weeks.”

After a month to get healthy, we’ll see what he can do this week.