Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka’s Performance Today

Brooks Koepka got off to a scorching start at the PGA Championship at Ocean Course on Thursday.

Koepka had a solid showing at Ocean Course, known as one of the toughest courses in the world, this afternoon. His first round is already in the books, and he’s tied for the lead at three-under.

It’s been a difficult year thus far for Koepka. He underwent knee surgery earlier this year, yet somehow still managed to play during the Masters at Augusta National. It was clear then that he wasn’t 100 percent, though.

He certainly looked healthy Thursday afternoon. Koepka is tied for the lead at three-under at the PGA Championship. Fans are starting to get excited about his performance.

“Brooks Koepka shoots a -3, 69 to finish Round 1 tied for the clubhouse lead,” wrote Brooks Koepka Tracker, a fan Twitter account dedicated to following Koepka’s play. “What a great round of golf. He really found something on the greens towards the end of the round and everything looks sharp. Just needs to clean up the driver. We’re in this.”

Take a look.

Brooks Koepka shoots a -3, 69 to finish Round 1 tied for the clubhouse lead What a great round of golf He really found something on the greens towards the end of the round and everything looks sharp Just needs to clean up the driver We're in this#PGAChamp #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/JOEstQA7YW — Brooks Koepka Tracker (@BKoepkaTracker) May 20, 2021

Here’s a few more reactions to Koepka’s first round of play at the PGA Championship.

Koepka is tied for the lead at -3 and says he's still 9 months from his knee being 100%. Impressive AF. — JOHN (@tidalwave7705) May 20, 2021

Never bet against Brooks Koepka during the PGA championship — J. Givens III (@TheRealPookmac) May 20, 2021

Just spoke with Brooks Koepka, asked him how he played so well despite not being 100% physically. His answer: “I’m fine. It’s a major.” — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) May 20, 2021

If Brooks Koepka can keep it up, he’ll be holding the PGA Championship trophy on Sunday.

Koepka, of course, is no stranger to Ocean Course. He won back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019. It’s starting to look like he could win a third this weekend.