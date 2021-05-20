The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka’s Performance Today

Brooks Koepka in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on after hitting his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka got off to a scorching start at the PGA Championship at Ocean Course on Thursday.

Koepka had a solid showing at Ocean Course, known as one of the toughest courses in the world, this afternoon. His first round is already in the books, and he’s tied for the lead at three-under.

It’s been a difficult year thus far for Koepka. He underwent knee surgery earlier this year, yet somehow still managed to play during the Masters at Augusta National. It was clear then that he wasn’t 100 percent, though.

He certainly looked healthy Thursday afternoon. Koepka is tied for the lead at three-under at the PGA Championship. Fans are starting to get excited about his performance.

“Brooks Koepka shoots a -3, 69 to finish Round 1 tied for the clubhouse lead,” wrote Brooks Koepka Tracker, a fan Twitter account dedicated to following Koepka’s play. “What a great round of golf. He really found something on the greens towards the end of the round and everything looks sharp. Just needs to clean up the driver. We’re in this.”

Take a look.

Here’s a few more reactions to Koepka’s first round of play at the PGA Championship.

If Brooks Koepka can keep it up, he’ll be holding the PGA Championship trophy on Sunday.

Koepka, of course, is no stranger to Ocean Course. He won back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019. It’s starting to look like he could win a third this weekend.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.