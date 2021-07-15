Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau Driver Controversy

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing Bryson DeChambeau be at the center of golf’s top stories on a weekly basis. Thursday was no different.

DeChambeau is once again the talk of the golf world. Why? He said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great. But again, with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeChambeau said on Thursday, via The Open’s Twitter.

Take a look.

Is there anything Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t complain about these days? It doesn’t seem like it.

Between his feud with Brooks Koepka and his latest comments about his driver, golf fans are starting to grow tired of DeChambeau’s personality.

“Brooks and Bryson’s latest rivalry is to see whose schtick can wear thin first,” wrote national golf writer Jon McCarthy, via Twitter. “It’s a close one.

“Our early leader this week is … Bryson! with these two gems Tuesday: I’m a good guy and if you don’t believe me check out my instagram feed Today: my driver sucks because my mishits miss fairways.”

Check out below how other golf fans are reacting to DeChambeau’s latest rant. And you’ll notice Cobra, the maker of DeChambeau’s driver and equipment, issued a pretty heated response to the 27-year-old.

Not even the best quote! “It’s like an 8-year-old that gets mad at you,” he [Schomin] said. “They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you.’ But then you go. ‘Whoa, no you don’t.’ Maybe Bryson just needs to understand you can't power through everything. https://t.co/qF1R2nVaqN — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) July 15, 2021

I'm usually a Bryson defender, but not in this case. As an engineer, I've dealt with difficult customers throughout my career. It's part of the job. Happy to see the Cobra guys stand up for the work they do. https://t.co/4E8SG0YfZ1 — Jake Weaver (@Golfer_Jake_78) July 15, 2021

“He has never really been happy, ever.” OUCH. Glad to see Cobra chirp back https://t.co/5Dq56F4hgY — Par Fore ⛳️ 🎙 (@ParForePod) July 15, 2021

The summer of the Bryson meltdown is delicious. https://t.co/tPUA6Mzecr — Charlie of SnoTapWI (@SnoTapWI) July 15, 2021

don’t piss off the people making your tools https://t.co/Zyk1bPJuTn — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 15, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau’s reputation has taken a pretty big hit this year. He’s lost a ton of fans in the midst of his feud with Brooks Koepka and now he’s whining about the company that supplies his equipment, particularly his driver.

This isn’t a good look for one of the more interesting players in the game today.