Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour officially announced a new show is coming to Netflix that will give golf fans a glimpse into the lives of several star golfers.

Set up like Netflix’s Formula 1 show, Drive To Survive, the show will feature golfers like Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Other stars like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas also agreed to go on the show.

However, one of the more intriguing absences is Bryson DeChambeau. He addressed his decision not to join the show.

“There’s a lot of cool people on there, “DeChambeau said about the show. “If I was to go on there, yeah it would be cool to see, but I feel like there’s a lot more interesting stories.”

“You’ve got Harry Higgs. You’ve got numerous others. I don’t want to take the light away from them for their potential to grow themselves in a manner that’s unique to them, where they’re already pretty far behind. They have the opportunity to grow a lot more than I do in that regard.”

Of course, his comments sparked plenty of reaction on social media. One fan thinks he meant well, but it came out much differently.

“He could have said this better and made himself look good. Dude is just awkward on the mic…” the fan said.

“Incredible that Bryson thought this wasn’t going to come across like a backhanded statement lol,” said another fan.

Clearly Bryson’s comments didn’t come across the way he likely hoped.