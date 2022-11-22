Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Ridiculous Diet

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A couple of years ago, Bryson DeChambeau went all-in on bulking up in an effort to increase his distances on the golf course.

As it turns out, that might have been a mistake. DeChambeau told the 5 Clubs Podcast last week about the error of his ways.

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird,” DeChambeau said. “My gut was all messed up, and so I went completely healthy, went on a Whole 30 diet, got a nutritionist, did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome. I was super-inflamed.”

Below is a logging of what DeChambeau's 2020 diet consisted of, courtesy of Golf.com's Dylan Dethier. We wouldn't recommend you try this at home.

Many golf fans are dumbfounded that DeChambeau ever thought this was a good idea.

"No fruits or veggies and more artificial protein a day than ever possibly needed," one tweeted. "Man was literally s------g bricks. Can’t imagine why this didn’t work out."

"Bro was trolling his own body lmao," added another.

"Breakfast $200 Lunch $150 Dinner $800 Protein Shakes $3,600 Snacks $150 someone who is good at nutrition please help me budget this. my body is dying," said the @ANTIFAldo Twitter account.

"’I'm no dietician but…" said the Fore Play Podcast.

"People used to think Bryson was smart," said another tweeter.

DeChambeau did win his first and thus far only major championship in 2020, beating the field at the U.S. Open by six strokes.

However, he hasn't won since then, and it was clear that the costs of his diet easily outweighed the benefits.