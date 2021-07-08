The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s New Swing

Charles Barkley smokes a cigar.LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Plenty of NBA stars impress both on the hardwood and out on the golf course. Charles Barkley isn’t one of them – until now.

Barkley has one of the worst golf swings we’ve ever seen due to its awkward, pause-and-go nature. Well, it looks like the former NBA great has been putting in work out on the golf course.

In a new video, Barkley is seen driving a ball without pausing. No, we’re not kidding. It appears Chuck has finally fixed his swing.

Take a look.

It’s safe to say golf fans are impressed. Plenty of golf and NBA fans sent in their reactions to Barkley’s swing Thursday. Check them out below.

Well done, Chuck!

Mr. Charles Barkley has clearly been enjoying his off-season so far. His work as an NBA analyst for TNT is over this season, meaning he has ample time to enjoy the NBA Finals from home and get out on the golf course as much as possible.

For the first time in a long time, Barkley’s NBA predictions have proved true (so far). The NBA legend has been on the Milwaukee Bucks’ bandwagon all season long. He accurately predicted their run to the title. Now, we await to see whether or not they can overcome the red-hot Suns.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals begins Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Phoenix currently holds a 1-0 series lead over Milwaukee.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.