Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s New Swing

Plenty of NBA stars impress both on the hardwood and out on the golf course. Charles Barkley isn’t one of them – until now.

Barkley has one of the worst golf swings we’ve ever seen due to its awkward, pause-and-go nature. Well, it looks like the former NBA great has been putting in work out on the golf course.

In a new video, Barkley is seen driving a ball without pausing. No, we’re not kidding. It appears Chuck has finally fixed his swing.

Take a look.

Guys I am on the range and Charles Barkley is hitting MISSILES pic.twitter.com/nOXz4oynat — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) July 8, 2021

It’s safe to say golf fans are impressed. Plenty of golf and NBA fans sent in their reactions to Barkley’s swing Thursday. Check them out below.

The person who fixed his swing should be nominated for a Nobel Prize https://t.co/a8LyCpayyP — Derek Cody (@derekcody) July 8, 2021

He has come so far https://t.co/zSGSVdlNwU — Bryce Hayes (@nxtprodigy) July 8, 2021

Chuck fixed his whole swing!!! https://t.co/KnMr16xSaV — The Optimism Monster (@GarrethTheGreat) July 8, 2021

chuck's swing change is truly inspiring stuff, even factoring in that he has the time and money to spend on it, it's outrageous how good his swing looks now https://t.co/b5dyNJDKa8 — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) July 8, 2021

Well done, Chuck!

Mr. Charles Barkley has clearly been enjoying his off-season so far. His work as an NBA analyst for TNT is over this season, meaning he has ample time to enjoy the NBA Finals from home and get out on the golf course as much as possible.

For the first time in a long time, Barkley’s NBA predictions have proved true (so far). The NBA legend has been on the Milwaukee Bucks’ bandwagon all season long. He accurately predicted their run to the title. Now, we await to see whether or not they can overcome the red-hot Suns.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals begins Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Phoenix currently holds a 1-0 series lead over Milwaukee.